An area of showers will drift through the state this morning and be gone by lunchtime. Conditions will improve by afternoon. Partly sunny, breezy and dry conditions will remain in place for Thursday and Friday.
Progressland OutlookToday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
Temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield and Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 7:39 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 51 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.