High pressure will be centered directly over the state today, however a weak trough may allow the slight chance of a thunderstorm or shower to appear. Warmer temperatures and more muggy conditions will be in place for the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Local News Coverage

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 8:37 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 46 percent of the moon’s surface visible.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

