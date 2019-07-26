High pressure will be centered directly over the state today, however a weak trough may allow the slight chance of a thunderstorm or shower to appear. Warmer temperatures and more muggy conditions will be in place for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Sunset: 8:37 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 46 percent of the moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)