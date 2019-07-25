A trough will slowly swing across the state this week with a surface high pressure system following after. Warmer and more muggy air will return later in the week and for the weekend as high pressure moves off the east coast.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light northwest wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Sunset: 8:37 p.m.
Moon: Waning Crescent with 44% of the Moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)