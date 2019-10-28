High pressure will begin building today bringing above average temperatures for the start of the work week. A new area of low pressure will track to the west of the state later in the week bringing rain to the area for the end of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees.
Wednesday night: Showers likely after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Showers. High near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 57 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:40 a.m.
Sunset: 6:15 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.