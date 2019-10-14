The weather will be dry today and continue through tomorrow because of a high pressure system and the accompanying prevailing northwest flow of air. The next weather system will arrive midweek bringing the opportunity for some rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers before 9 p.m. Low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 53 degrees; and 5 p.m., 56 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.
Sunset: 6:35 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)