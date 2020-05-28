Tropical moisture will spread over the state today. A strong cold front will push through the state tonight, increasing the likelihood of numerous showers and scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Much cooler and less humid conditions will follow for the weekend into early next week.
Progressland OutlookToday: Showers likely, then showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. High near 81 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Low around 57 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Extended ForecastMonday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 77 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:38 p.m.
Moon: First quarter. Fifty percent of the moon’s surface visible.