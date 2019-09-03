Weather will be seasonal today ahead of a significant cold front that will arrive tomorrow increasing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will return late in the workweek as Hurricane Dorian tracks well off the mid-Atlantic coast.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. South wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.
Sunset: 7:43 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 24 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)