Temperatures will be high and the air humid early in the week. A trough of low pressure meandering through the state will keep the possibility of afternoon and evening thunderstorms and showers likely through mid-week. Cooler temperatures and drier air will arrive Thursday and remain in place for the early part of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 83 degrees; and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.
Sunset: 8:07 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)