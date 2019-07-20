Dangerous heat will build through today and tomorrow. Heat indexes will peak this afternoon at temperatures near 100 degrees. Early next week some relief is in sight.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Heat index values as high as 105 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 76 degrees; noon, 88 degrees; and 5 p.m., 93 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.
Sunset: 8:41 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)