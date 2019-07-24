Cooler conditions with much less humid air are in place again today. Warmer and muggier air will return later in the workweek and for the weekend as a high pressure moves off the east coast.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Isolated showers after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.

Local News Coverage

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.

Sunset: 8:38 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter at 9:18 p.m.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

