Hot and very humid conditions will be in place through early next week when some relief is expected. Dangerous heat will build today and tomorrow with heat indexes peaking tomorrow afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Heat index values as high as 101 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 72 degrees; noon, 84 degrees; and 5 p.m., 89 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 8:42 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 93 percent of the moon's visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)