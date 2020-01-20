Flurries and scattered snow showers will move through the region periodically today thanks to an upper level trough that will move northeast. High pressure will settle in for much of the week bringing the coldest air so far this season.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees. Wind chill values as low as 0 degrees. Northwest wind around 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees. Wind chill values as low as 0 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: Rain, snow, and freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 11 degrees; noon, 20 degrees; and 5 p.m., 20 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.
Sunset: 5:16 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.