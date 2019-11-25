High pressure in control of the weather today and tomorrow will bring drier weather and milder temperatures. A cold front will pass through the state early Wednesday morning generating strong gusty winds and rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers before 1 p.m., then rain likely after 1 p.m. High near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then snow likely between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
Sunset: 4:48 p.m.
Moon: New moon.