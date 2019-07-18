Hot, hazy and very humid conditions will be in place through early next week when some relief is in sight. Dangerous heat is likely for the weekend when heat indexes Saturday will exceed 100 degrees in the south and southeastern areas.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.
Sunset: 8:43 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)