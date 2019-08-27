High pressure will move from the area as a weakening cold front approaches from the west. The cold front will move through the region tomorrow followed by drier weather for the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of drizzle or light rain before 8 a.m., then scattered showers after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. South wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Local repor
t
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg are: 7 a.m., 59 degrees ; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 7:55 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 11 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)