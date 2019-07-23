Some cooler and drier air will move into the region beginning today through the remainder of the work week thanks to a front that will settled south of the region. High pressure will move offshore bringing warmer conditions for next weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Light north wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Local News Coverage

Extended Forecast

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 8:39 p.m.

Moon: Waning Gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)