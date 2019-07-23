Some cooler and drier air will move into the region beginning today through the remainder of the work week thanks to a front that will settled south of the region. High pressure will move offshore bringing warmer conditions for next weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.
Sunset: 8:39 p.m.
Moon: Waning Gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)