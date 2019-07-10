High pressure over the Great Lakes will build into the state today. A cold front will move through the state later tomorrow through early Friday then stall out south of the state for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 83 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 82 degrees; and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)