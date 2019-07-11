A cold front will move east through the state later today through early Friday increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. A second weaker cold front will push through for the weekend and stall out south of the region.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 86 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 65 degrees. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 74 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)