A turbulent weather pattern is in place this week. Temperatures should be well above normal through tomorrow followed by a sharply colder trend for mid-week. The brief warm-up will include periods of rain that may end as light snow late tomorrow evening. A drier pattern will reverse by the weekend with another complex storm system on the horizon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Light rain likely before 7a.m., then rain after 7 a.m. High near 48 degrees. South wind around 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 43 degrees. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield and Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s visible surface illuminated.