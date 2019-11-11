A low pressure system that formed in the Ohio Valley will lift northeast across the state tonight bringing the chance for showers. The rain will change over to snow. A deep upper-level low will swing through the state during the middle of the week sharply dropping temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely before 10 p.m., then rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Low around 26 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.
Sunset: 4:59 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.