High pressure will build today allowing weather to moderate. A couple of fast-moving disturbances will move through the region later in the week bringing snow showers with light accumulations. Otherwise conditions will be mainly dry and breezy with below normal temperatures.
Progressland OutlookToday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind around 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 3 p.m.. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of flurries before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 61 percent of the moon’s surface visible.