High pressure will build across the commonwealth today and tomorrow, bringing more moderate temperatures and fair weather. A developing area of low pressure will track across the northeastern part of the state Monday bringing an opportunity for rain mixing with snow later in the day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. South wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Monday: Rain and snow showers likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Rain and snow. Low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 32 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 5:01 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.