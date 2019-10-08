An upper level ridge will bring drier and slowly moderating temperatures for the remainder of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 58 degrees; and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.
Sunset: 6:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 77 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)