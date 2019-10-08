An upper level ridge will bring drier and slowly moderating temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Light northeast wind.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 58 degrees; and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.

Sunset: 6:45 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 77 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

