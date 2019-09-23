A cold front will move through the state from the Ohio Valley increasing the possibility for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
The front will be followed by a brief cool down dropping temperatures for tomorrow and Wednesday. Another cold front will move through Thursday bringing a chance for storms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Southwest wind around 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Report
Temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
Sunset: 7:10 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)