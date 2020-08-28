Even though inclement weather is forecast for much of Saturday, the American Cancer Society plans to continue with its Central Clearfield County luminaria event to honor those battling cancer or memorialize those who have succumbed to the disease.
Although the annual relay had to be canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a display at the Clearfield Driving Park from 2-8 p.m. Luminaria bags may be purchased and personalized in memory of someone lost to cancer, those diagnosed who are battling the disease or who has recovered. Bags may also be dedicated to someone who volunteers their time for ACS or Relay for Life. A minimum donation of $5 is requested.
Bags will be placed at the sides of the track around the grove. In the event of inclement weather, a display will be created in the animal barns.
A service recognizing those whose names are featured on the lighted bags will be conducted beginning at 7:30 p.m. It too will be held in the barns if it is raining.
Bags will be left up until after 8 p.m. in the event residents wish to walk a lap around the grove track or throughout the barns to meditate on the lighted display.
There will not be a survivor dinner, ceremony or lap this year because of COVID-19 pandemic. Plans are for the activities to return for the 2021 relay scheduled for Saturday, June 5.
Senior Community Development Specialist Susan Babik said, “Our hope is that people will purchase luminaria and support the society. The pandemic has upended lives and plans. Businesses have been forced to close, jobs have been lost and families are struggling. The American Cancer Society is no exception. Projected revenue for the year has declined by more than a third. Those are funds dedicated to eliminating cancer, saving lives and diminishing suffering from cancer through research, education, advocacy and services.”
She said all ACS events were canceled, postponed or replaced by smaller virtual events making summer and fall revenue uncertain and donations are urgently needed to allow ACS’ work and programs to continue.