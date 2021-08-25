Late summer heat and humid conditions will build over the central portion of the stay and remain through the weekend with heat indices topping near 100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are probable each day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees ; noon, 82 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 7:55 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s surface visible.