Humidity will continue to increase raising the possibility of afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms. Clearfield County is well short of normal rainfall however the expected rain totals will not be significant. A cold front will pass through the state tomorrow. Temperatures, however will remain above average through the workweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.
Sunset: 7:58 p.m.
Moon: First quarter. Fifty percent of the moon’s visible surface illuminated.