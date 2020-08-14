A wave of low pressure will move along a stationary front situated over southern Pennsylvania this weekend. There will be a moderate opportunity for showers each day over the weekend. A cold front will move through Monday lowering humidity levels.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 77 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.
Sunset: 8:12 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s surface visible.