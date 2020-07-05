A summertime weather pattern will continue across the state. Fairly hot temperatures will be in place for much of the week. A weakening frontal system will approach the state creating the possibility for scattered thundershowers today, tomorrow and later in the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. High near 90 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then isolated showers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 89 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area for today: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 85 degrees; and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.