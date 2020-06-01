A return to summer-like warmth and rounds of showers and thunderstorms are on tap for the work week. There is a chance for severe storms tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:41 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s surface visible.