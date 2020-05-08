Tomorrow will start off fair and cool but a fast-moving disturbance will bring an opportunity for afternoon rain showers that will change to snow showers across the northern and western parts of the region tomorrow night and into Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.
Sunset: 8:19 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s surface visible.