A weather pattern more typical of early March will bring an unusually late season cold snap to the area today and tomorrow. A cold rain and snow mix will be present with snow accumulations in the higher elevation. Freezing temperatures are likely from Friday night followed by cold winds and lake effect snow showers with additional minor accumulations tomorrow. Some improvement is expected for Sunday before the next system arrives early next week.
Progressland OutlookToday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 11 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended ForecastMonday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 42 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Sunset: 8:18 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface visible.