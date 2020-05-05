The low pressure system that brought rain and mixed precipitation to the area today will make way for drier and breezier conditions tomorrow. Another bout of rain and higher elevation snow will move into the area Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow showers likely before 8 a.m., then rain. High near 46 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of rain before 2 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Light northwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday: Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after 8 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of snow showers after 8 a.m., mixing with rain after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 43 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.
Sunset: 8:16 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.