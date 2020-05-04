A ridge of high pressure will be in control of the region’s weather today. Expect sunshine and slightly lower than normal temperatures. An area of low pressure will track south of the state tomorrow increasing the likelihood of showers. A second system will move through the region Thursday dropping temperatures and bringing the chance for mixed precipitation.
Extended Forecast
Today: Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 48 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of rain showers before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 56 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 8:15 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s surface visible.