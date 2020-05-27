Summer-like weather will prevail. Temperatures will be above average with elevated humidity levels. Expect periods of rain and an opportunity for showers today and tomorrow. Cooler and less humid conditions will arrive Saturday and last until early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 79 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 81 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.
Sunset: 8:37 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s surface visible.