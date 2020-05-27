Summer-like weather will be in place this week with above average temperatures and elevated humidity levels. Expect mostly dry conditions for most of the week ahead of a wetter pattern late in the week. Less humid air will arrive over the weekend and remain in place through early next week.
Progressland OutlookToday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.
Sunset: 8:36 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 22 percent of the moon’s surface visible.