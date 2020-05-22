Numerous showers and several periods of steadier rain will occur through much of today due to a plume of deep moisture associated with an upper low in place across southern Pennsylvania. An upper level ridge will be in control of the weather later in the weekend and earlier next week allowing for drier conditions.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 68 degrees; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface visible.