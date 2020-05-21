An upper low will track northeast towards Pennsylvania tonight into early tomorrow. Expect showers and the possibility of thunderstorms associated with the passage of the front. An upper level ridge take control of the region’s weather beginning Monday bringing drier and warmer conditions.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, mainly after 7a.m. High near 64 degrees. East wind around 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:32 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface visible.