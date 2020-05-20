High pressure remains entrenched over the northeast allowing dry conditions to remain in place through today. A weak upper level low will track south of the state by Saturday increasing the opportunity for showers and storms. Another upper level will build early in the week bringing dry conditions and seasonal temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Southeast wind around 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 58 degrees; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 8:31 p.m.
Moon: New moon.