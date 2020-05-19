Fair weather will be in place today and tomorrow thanks to an upper level low that is in position over the Tennessee Valley that is allowing high pressure to filter in to the state. The low will weaken by Friday or Saturday allowing showers and storms to infiltrate the region.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. East wind 10 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. East wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 8 a.m and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 8:30 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with five percent of the moon’s surface visible.