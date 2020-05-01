A ridge of high pressure will be in control of the region’s weather today. Expect sunshine and above normal temperatures. A low pressure system tracking north of the state tonight will usher in a trailing cold front that will stall out just south of the state on Sunday bringing the chance for intermittent showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers early. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Tuesday night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 59 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.
Sunset: 8:12 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 68 percent of the moon’s surface visible.