An upper level low will move into the Tennessee Valley by the middle of the week. Tropical Storm Arthur will move up the east coast and out to sea by this evening. Pennsylvania will be sandwiched in between these two weather systems which will result in mostly fair weather with slightly below average temperatures. Circulation around the upper level low will allow it to bring Atlantic moisture into the state later this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. East wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. East wind around 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 65 degrees; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 8:29 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface visible.