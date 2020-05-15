High pressure will build in from the Great Lakes today bringing fair and cooler weather with lower humidity. A upper low will set up to the southeastern part of the state for much of next week ushering in the possibility for showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Light north wind.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. East wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers. High near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percents.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.
Sunset: 8:26 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 31 percent of the moon’s surface visible.