A warm front will continue moving through the state early this morning. Expect showers and scattered storms through early morning as a cold front pushes south through the region later today. A dry day is in store for tomorrow before showers return overnight and remain in place for Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. High near 76 degrees. Southwest wind 11 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 54 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. North wind around 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 8 p.m. Low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 72 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.
Sunset: 8:25 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 41 percent of the moon’s surface visible.