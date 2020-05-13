A warm front will push into the region late Thursday bringing the chance for thunderstorms and showers. The frontal boundary will stall over the region through the upcoming weekend increasing the likelihood of showers and storms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 64 degrees. East wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 73 degrees. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 55 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.
Sunset: 8:24 p.m.