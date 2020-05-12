High pressure will build through the state today. A warm front will push through the region late in the day tomorrow bringing the possibility of rain and thunderstorms overnight and into Friday. Much warmer temperatures are in store for the next seven days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 37 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.
Sunset: 8:23 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.