Temperatures remain cool and conditions will be dry through midweek. Expect temperatures to return to normal by the end the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. West wind 10 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.
Sunset: 8:22 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s surface visible.