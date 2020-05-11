Temperatures remain cool and conditions will be dry through midweek. Expect temperatures to return to normal by the end the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. West wind 10 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night: Showers likely before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.

Sunset: 8:22 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s surface visible.

