Showers will linger through today ahead of drier conditions tomorrow. Expect near or slightly above seasonal temperatures for the first weekend in may. Temperatures will trend cooler next week.
Progressland OutlookToday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended ForecastMonday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees ; noon, 56 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.
Sunset: 8:11 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 57 percent of the moon’s surface visible.