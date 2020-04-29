Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall will last through the day. The heavy rain will result in localized small stream and river flooding. Showers will linger through tomorrow before conditions dry out on Saturday. Near seasonal temperatures for the first weekend of May before cooler temperatures return for mid-week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61 degrees. South wind 11 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 48 degrees. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 55 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.
Sunset: 8:10 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 49 percent of the moon’s surface visible.