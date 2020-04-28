Widespread moderate to heavy rain is expected late tonight through tomorrow as a deepening surface cold front moves slowly east across the state. The front will team up with a south-to-southeast flow of moisture that may result in area and river flooding tonight into tomorrow. Conditions will dry out Friday into Saturday with milder temperatures forecast for the first weekend in May.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 52 degrees. Southeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 62 degrees. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.